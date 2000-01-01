Company Profile

Yalla Group Ltd through its subsidiaries, operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform mainly in the Middle East and North Africa region. The platform allows individual users free access to the basic functions on the platform. It also provides enhanced experiences for individual users by sales of virtual items and provision of upgrade services on the platform. The company's mobile application, Yalla, brings traditional majlis online and features voice chat rooms where people can spend their leisure time chatting casually. Yalla Ludo resembles a family living room where family members and friends play board games that are highly popular in MENA, such as Ludo and Domino.