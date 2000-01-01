Company Profile

Yamana Gold is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company's portfolio includes five operating gold mines and various advanced and near development stage projects and exploration properties in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The projects of the company include Jacobina Mining Complex, El Penon Mine, Canadian Malartic Mine, Cerro Moro Mine, Minera Florida Mine, and Agua Rica Project.