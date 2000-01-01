Yan Tat Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1480)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1480
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1480
- Market CapHKD475.200m
- SymbolSEHK:1480
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- Currency
- ISINKYG9833Q1091
Company Profile
Yan Tat Group Holdings Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCB). The company’s conventional and special material PCB’s comprises of three product categories, including Single-sided, Double-sided and Multi-layered.