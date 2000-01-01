Yanchang Petroleum International Ltd (SEHK:346)

APAC company
Company Info - 346

  • Market CapHKD668.010m
  • SymbolSEHK:346
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Integrated
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG9833W1064

Company Profile

Yanchang Petroleum International Ltd is mainly engaged in supply and procurement operation of oil-related products in China as well as oil and gas exploration, exploitation, sale and operation in Canada and Madagascar.

