Yanchang Petroleum International Ltd (SEHK:346)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 346
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 346
- Market CapHKD668.010m
- SymbolSEHK:346
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Integrated
- Currency
- ISINBMG9833W1064
Company Profile
Yanchang Petroleum International Ltd is mainly engaged in supply and procurement operation of oil-related products in China as well as oil and gas exploration, exploitation, sale and operation in Canada and Madagascar.