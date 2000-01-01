Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL)
- Market CapAUD5.338bn
- SymbolASX:YAL
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorCoal
- ISINAU000000YAL0
Yancoal Australia Ltd is involved in identifying, developing and operating coal related projects in Australia. It has a diversified product mix of metallurgical and thermal coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland.