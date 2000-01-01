Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - YGR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - YGR
- Market CapCAD120.360m
- SymbolTSE:YGR
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA98474P5013
Company Profile
Yangarra Resources Ltd is a junior oil and gas company which is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil with operations in Western Canada.