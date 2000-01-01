Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - YGR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - YGR

  • Market CapCAD120.360m
  • SymbolTSE:YGR
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA98474P5013

Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd is a junior oil and gas company which is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil with operations in Western Canada.

Latest YGR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .