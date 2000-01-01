Yangden Holding Ltd (EURONEXT:MLYSH)

European company
Market Info - MLYSH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLYSH

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLYSH
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSolar
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0000052370

Company Profile

Yangden Holding Ltd is a provider of photovoltaic products. It designs, manufactures & sells photovoltaic modules & related solar products, such as solar photovoltaic stations, home solar power systems, solar street lights and solar lamps.

