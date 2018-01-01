Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Ltd Co Shs -H- Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:6869) Share Price

Company Profile

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Ltd Co is engaged in the Chinese communication equipment industry. It manufactures and sells optical fiber preforms, optical fibers with various standard specifications that are widely used in the telecommunications industry. It operates its business through two operating segments, optical fibers and optical fiber preforms; and optical fiber cables. The manufacture and sale of optical fiber cables provide the company with most of its revenue. Its other products comprise of trunk cables, patch cords, plug-and-play modules, optical distribution frames, pigtails, adapter panels, splitters, and connecting cabinets.Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Ltd Co is a manufacturer of communication equipment such as optical fibre preforms and optical cables.