Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Ltd Co Shs -H- Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:6869) Share Price
6869
Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Ltd Co Shs -H- Unitary 144A/Reg S
APAC company
Technology
Communication Equipment
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XHKG
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT+8, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Ltd Co is engaged in the Chinese communication equipment industry. It manufactures and sells optical fiber preforms, optical fibers with various standard specifications that are widely used in the telecommunications industry. It operates its business through two operating segments, optical fibers and optical fiber preforms; and optical fiber cables. The manufacture and sale of optical fiber cables provide the company with most of its revenue. Its other products comprise of trunk cables, patch cords, plug-and-play modules, optical distribution frames, pigtails, adapter panels, splitters, and connecting cabinets.Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Ltd Co is a manufacturer of communication equipment such as optical fibre preforms and optical cables.
SEHK:6869
CNE100001T72
HKD
Loading Comparison
Latest 6869 News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News