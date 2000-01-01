Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Co Ltd (SEHK:1915)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1915
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1915
- Market CapHKD1.980bn
- SymbolSEHK:1915
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINCNE100002FL7
Company Profile
Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Co Ltd is a rural micro finance company. The company offers micro and small loans in two formats, term loans and loan under credit facility to its customers.