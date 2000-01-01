Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Co Ltd (SEHK:1915)

Market Info - 1915

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1915

  • Market CapHKD1.980bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1915
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100002FL7

Company Profile

Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Co Ltd is a rural micro finance company. The company offers micro and small loans in two formats, term loans and loan under credit facility to its customers.

