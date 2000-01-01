Company Profile

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd is a large conglomerate, with shipbuilding and offshore engineering as its core focus. Additionally, the company operates in financial investments, metal trading, real estate, and leasing ships to qualified candidates. Its operations can produce a multitude of ships, including containerships, bulk carriers, and other vessels to aid trading in energy and natural resources. Research and development allows the company to meet customer needs and follow rules and regulations by governing bodies. Approximately half of its sales are generated from Asia, with the remainder split among North American and European nations.Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in the shipbuilding industry. It operates in three segments Shipbuilding, Investments and Trading.