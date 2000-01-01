Company Profile

Yanlord Land Group Ltd develops properties for sale or rental. The company operates exclusively in China, with its core markets including Shanghai, Tianjin, Suzhou, Shenzhen, and Nanjing. The company develops residential and commercial properties that include apartments, office buildings, malls, hotels, and car parks. The company acquires properties in advance for its landbank, which gives it a pipeline to meet its property development needs for the next three to five years. Yanlord generates most of its revenue by selling the properties that it has developed.Yanlord Land Group Ltd is a real estate developer. It is engaged in development of residential, commercial and other properties, leasing of properties, and provides property management, ancillary services & purchase of construction materials.