Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:1171)
- Market CapHKD45.536bn
- SymbolSEHK:1171
- IndustryEnergy
- Sector-
- ISINCNE1000004Q8
Company Profile
Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd is a thermal and coking coal mining company. The company engages in offering power/heat generation and rail transportation. It also produces coal chemicals such as methanol in mainland China and Australia.