Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:1171)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1171

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1171

  • Market CapHKD45.536bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1171
  • IndustryEnergy
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000004Q8

Company Profile

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd is a thermal and coking coal mining company. The company engages in offering power/heat generation and rail transportation. It also produces coal chemicals such as methanol in mainland China and Australia.

Latest 1171 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .