Yashili International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1230)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD3.322bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1230
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG983401053

Company Profile

Yashili International Holdings Ltd manufactures packaged dairy products. Its suite of products includes milk products and nutrition based products for infants and adults. Its most profitable segment comprises of the products meant for infants.

