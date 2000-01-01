Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - YSG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - YSG
- Market Cap$12.305bn
- SymbolNYSE:YSG
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- Currency
- ISINUS9851941099
Company Profile
Yatsen Holding Ltd is engaged in the retail business of beauty products, skincare items, and other cosmetic products.