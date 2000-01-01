Company Profile

Yeahka Ltd is a payment-based technology platform in China providing payment and business services to merchants and consumers. The company's platform provides merchants with one-stop access to a wide variety of payment methods and channels, allowing consumers to pay with their preferred methods and channels, thus enhancing the transaction experience. It offers a variety of technology-enabled business services, including merchant SaaS products, which help customers improve their operational efficiency, marketing services, allowing customers to effectively reach their target markets, and fintech services, which cater to customers' financial needs.