Yee Hop Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1662)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1662

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1662

  • Market CapHKD970.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1662
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9836P1081

Company Profile

Yee Hop Holdings Ltd engaged in construction of mini-piles, rock-socketed steel H-piles and driven steel H piles, other civil works, including site formation works, road, pavement works; and tunneling works including pipe jacking, hand dig tunnel works.

Latest 1662 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .