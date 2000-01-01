Yee Hop Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1662)
- Market CapHKD970.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1662
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- ISINKYG9836P1081
Yee Hop Holdings Ltd engaged in construction of mini-piles, rock-socketed steel H-piles and driven steel H piles, other civil works, including site formation works, road, pavement works; and tunneling works including pipe jacking, hand dig tunnel works.