Yestar Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:2393)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2393
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2393
- Market CapHKD3.227bn
- SymbolSEHK:2393
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINKYG9843W1125
Company Profile
Yestar Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd is engaged in provision of medical imaging and In Vitro Diagnostic products. The company's reporting segments are Imaging printing products and Medical products and equipment.