Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)
- Market Cap$1.590bn
- SymbolNYSE:YEXT
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- ISINUS98585N1063
Company Profile
Yext Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.