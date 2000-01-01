Company Profile

YGM Trading Ltd is an investment holding and provision of a management service company. The company's operating segment include Sales of garments; Licensing of trademarks; Printing and related services and Property rental. Sales of garments segment are involved in the wholesale and retail of garments. The Printing and related services segment are engaged in the provision of security printing and sale of printed products. It generates maximum revenue from the Sales of garments segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Hong Kong and also has a presence in Taiwan, Other areas of the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, and Other Countries.