YHI International Ltd (SGX:BPF)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BPF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BPF
- Market CapSGD100.840m
- SymbolSGX:BPF
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- Currency
- ISINSG1CF1000000
Company Profile
YHI International Ltd is a distributor of automotive and industrial products. The company distributes automotive products including tyres, alloy wheels, automotive and industrial batteries, as well as golf and utility buggies.