Company Info - BPF

  • Market CapSGD100.840m
  • SymbolSGX:BPF
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1CF1000000

Company Profile

YHI International Ltd is a distributor of automotive and industrial products. The company distributes automotive products including tyres, alloy wheels, automotive and industrial batteries, as well as golf and utility buggies.

