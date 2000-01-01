Yi Hua Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2213)

APAC company
Market Info - 2213

Company Info - 2213

  • Market CapHKD225.710m
  • SymbolSEHK:2213
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorDepartment Stores
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9844M1134

Company Profile

Yi Hua Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the operation of department store chain in the People's Republic of China (the PRC).

Latest 2213 news

