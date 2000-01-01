Yichang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd H (SEHK:1558)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1558

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1558

  • Market CapHKD13.628bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1558
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000023R6

Company Profile

Yichang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd primarily manufactures and sells anti-viral drugs in China. Its core product is the Kewei, which is one of the prominent anti-influenza drugs in the country.

Latest 1558 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .