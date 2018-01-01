Yichang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Shs -H- Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:1558) Share Price
1558
Yichang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Shs -H- Unitary 144A/Reg S
APAC company
Healthcare
Drug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XHKG
-
Updated: -
Company Profile
Yichang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd functions in the Chinese drug industry. As a domestic manufacturing wing of the HEC Group, Yichang employs its therapeutic technology to address viral, endocrine, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company's major revenue driver is the anti-viral product division, which manufactures its key product, Kewei. It is one of the leading products in China's anti-influenza market. Its other products include Ertongshu, Oumeining, Xinhaining, and Xining which cure diseases such as hypertension and allergy.Yichang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd primarily manufactures and sells anti-viral drugs in China. Its core product is the Kewei, which is one of the prominent anti-influenza drugs in the country.
SEHK:1558
CNE1000023R6
HKD
