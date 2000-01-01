Yida China Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3639)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 3639

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3639

  • Market CapHKD5.633bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3639
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9843H1074

Company Profile

Yida China Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries is engaged in development and operation of business parks, and development and sales of multifunctional integrated residential community projects.

Latest 3639 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .