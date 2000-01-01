Yidu Tech Inc Ordinary Shares (SEHK:2158)
Company Info - 2158
Market CapHKD0.000m
SymbolSEHK:2158
IndustryHealthcare
SectorHealth Information Services
- Currency
ISINKYG9845C1069
Yidu Tech Inc offers healthcare solutions built on big data and artificial intelligence technologies. It serves and partners with key healthcare industry participants, including hospitals, pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies, research institutions, insurance companies, doctors, and patients, as well as regulators and policy makers. It operates in three business segments: Big Data Platform and Solutions, Life Sciences Solutions, and Health Management Platform and Solutions.