Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - YTEN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - YTEN
- Market Cap$4.360m
- SymbolNASDAQ:YTEN
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorAgricultural Inputs
- Currency
- ISINUS98585K2015
Company Profile
Yield10 Bioscience Inc, formerly known as Metabolix Inc is an agricultural bioscience company. It is engaged in the development of disruptive technologies to produce the improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance food security.