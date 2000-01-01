Company Profile

Yihai International Holdings Ltd is a compound condiment manufacturer in China. The product portfolio of the company includes Hotpot soup flavoring, Hotpot dipping sauce products, Chinese style compound condiment products, Self-serving small hotpot products, and others. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Hotpot soup flavoring products. It also provides other products such as Thirteen Kinds of Spices Crayfish Seasoner, Minced Garlic Crayfish Seasoner, Spicy Boiled Fish Seasoner, and others. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the People's Republic of China.