Yihai International Holdings Ltd Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:1579)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1579
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1579
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1579
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINKYG984191075
Company Profile
Yihai International Holdings Ltd is a compound condiment manufacturer in China. The product portfolio of the company includes Hotpot soup flavoring, Hotpot dipping sauce products, Chinese style compound condiment products, Self-serving small hotpot products, and others. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Hotpot soup flavoring products. It also provides other products such as Thirteen Kinds of Spices Crayfish Seasoner, Minced Garlic Crayfish Seasoner, Spicy Boiled Fish Seasoner, and others. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the People's Republic of China.Yihai International Holdings Ltd is a compound condiment manufacturer in China. The Company is engaged in offering hot pot soup flavoring condiment and hot pot dipping sauce condiment.