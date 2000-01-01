Yihai International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1579)
- Market CapHKD47.320bn
- SymbolSEHK:1579
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- ISINKYG984191075
Company Profile
Yihai International Holdings Ltd is a compound condiment manufacturer in China. The Company is engaged in offering hot pot soup flavoring condiment and hot pot dipping sauce condiment.