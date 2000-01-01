Ying Kee Tea House Group Ltd (SEHK:8241)

APAC company
Market Info - 8241

Company Info - 8241

  • Market CapHKD64.440m
  • SymbolSEHK:8241
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • ISINHK0000408101

Company Profile

Ying Kee Tea House Group Ltd provides variety of Chinese tea leaves broadly categories into Pu-erh Tea, Oolong Tea, Fragrant tea, Green Tea, White Tea, Old Luk On Tea, and Black Tea. It also offers teawares and tea gift sets.

