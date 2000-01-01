Company Profile

Ying Li International Real Estate Ltd is engaged in property investment to earn rentals and for capital appreciation, development of properties for sale, and consultancy, sale, marketing, and management services. The company's segments include: Property investment segment relates to the business of investing in properties to earn rentals and for capital appreciation; Property development segment relates to the development of properties for sale and earn rental income; and Others comprise property consultancy, sales, marketing and management services and corporate office functions. It derives most of its revenues from Property development.Ying Li International Real Estate Ltd is engaged in property investment to earn rentals and for capital appreciation, development of properties for sale, and consultancy, sale, marketing and management services.