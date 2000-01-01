Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:YIN)
North American company
Market Info - YIN
Company Info - YIN
- Market Cap$476.360m
- SymbolNASDAQ:YIN
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINUS98585M1080
Company Profile
Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd is a capital market service provider. It is engaged in providing investment and trading services. The services include commodities services which include trading of spot and futures commodities, and securities services which include securities advisory and information platform services, overseas securities trading services, and asset management services.Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd is an online provider of spot commodity trading services in China. It facilitates the trading by individual customers of silver, gold and other precious metals and commodities.