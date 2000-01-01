Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd is a capital market service provider. It is engaged in providing investment and trading services. The services include commodities services which include trading of spot and futures commodities, and securities services which include securities advisory and information platform services, overseas securities trading services, and asset management services.Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd is an online provider of spot commodity trading services in China. It facilitates the trading by individual customers of silver, gold and other precious metals and commodities.