Company Profile

Yip's Chemical Holdings Ltd produces petrochemical products consisting of solvents, coatings, inks and lubricants. Its segments consist of solvents, coatings, inks, and lubricants. The company produces acetate solvents and industrial organic solvents such as ethyl acetate, normal butyl acetate, mixed butyl acetate, ethanol and butyl acrylate used in in coatings, tannery, medicine and adhesives. The coating products include household and architectural paints, inks, and industrial coatings. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from manufacturing and trading of raw solvents and related products.Yip's Chemical Holdings Ltd produces petrochemical products consisting of solvents, coatings, inks and lubricants. Its segments consist of solvents, coatings, inks, and lubricants. Its products are used in various industries and applications.