- Market CapSGD415.010m
- SymbolSGX:Z59
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINSG1T74931364
Company Profile
Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Real Estate Development, Real Estate Services, Automotive and Heavy Equipment, Consumer, Financial Services, Investments, and Others. Real Estate Development segment is in the business of property development and the sale of land development rights and development properties. It generates maximum revenue from the Real Estate Development segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Myanmar and also has a presence in the People's Republic of China.Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd is a holding company with investments in multiple businesses. Its activities are classified into the following segments, real estate development, automotive, restaurants, tourism, and rental of retail properties.