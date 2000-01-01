Company Profile

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Real Estate Development, Real Estate Services, Automotive and Heavy Equipment, Consumer, Financial Services, Investments, and Others. Real Estate Development segment is in the business of property development and the sale of land development rights and development properties. It generates maximum revenue from the Real Estate Development segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Myanmar and also has a presence in the People's Republic of China.