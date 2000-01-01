Yongmao Holdings Ltd (SGX:BKX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BKX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BKX
- Market CapSGD76.320m
- SymbolSGX:BKX
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINSG1CB9000001
Company Profile
Yongmao Holdings Ltd is involved in the design, development, and manufacture of wide range of tower cranes, components, and accessories. The products are mainly sold to construction equipment distributors and equipment rental companies.