Yongsheng Advanced Materials Co Ltd (SEHK:3608)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 3608
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 3608
- Market CapHKD1.357bn
- SymbolSEHK:3608
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorTextile Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINKYG9845G1073
Company Profile
Yongsheng Advanced Materials Company Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the development and manufacture of polyester filament yarns and three-dimensional (3D) printing materials in the People’s Republic of China.