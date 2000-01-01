Yongsheng Capital Inc (TSX:YSC.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - YSC.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - YSC.H
- Market CapCAD0.260m
- SymbolTSX:YSC.H
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA98606Q1046
Company Profile
Yongsheng Capital Inc is a capital pool company. The principal business of the company will be the identification and evaluation of assets or business with a view of completing a Qualifying Transaction.