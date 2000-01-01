Yongsheng Capital Inc (TSX:YSC.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - YSC.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - YSC.H

  • Market CapCAD0.260m
  • SymbolTSX:YSC.H
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA98606Q1046

Company Profile

Yongsheng Capital Inc is a capital pool company. The principal business of the company will be the identification and evaluation of assets or business with a view of completing a Qualifying Transaction.

Latest YSC.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .