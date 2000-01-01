Company Profile

Yorkey Optical International (Cayman) Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of plastic, metallic parts and components of optical products, opto-electronic products, molds, and cases. It generates revenues from the sale of components of optical and opto-electronic products including cameras, action cameras, copiers, surveillance cameras, projectors, and others. Geographically, the company exports its products to Japan, the People's Republic of China and other regions. The Japan region generates maximum revenue for the company.Yorkey Optical International (Cayman) Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of plastic and metallic parts and components of optical and opto-electronic products, and manufacturing and sales of molds and cases.