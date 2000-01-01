Yorkshine Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1048)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1048
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1048
- Market CapHKD564.880m
- SymbolSEHK:1048
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorIndustrial Distribution
- Currency
- ISINSG2C46963931
Company Profile
Yorkshine Holdings Ltd, formerly Novo Group Ltd is an investment holding Company. It is engaged in trading & distribution of iron ore, coal and steel products. It also manufactures, sells and distributes electrolytic tinplate and related products.