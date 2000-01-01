Yorkshine Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1048)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1048

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1048

  • Market CapHKD564.880m
  • SymbolSEHK:1048
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorIndustrial Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINSG2C46963931

Company Profile

Yorkshine Holdings Ltd, formerly Novo Group Ltd is an investment holding Company. It is engaged in trading & distribution of iron ore, coal and steel products. It also manufactures, sells and distributes electrolytic tinplate and related products.

Latest 1048 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .