Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TKLF) Share Price

TKLF

Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Consumer Defensive

Right Arrow 2

Household & Personal Products

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNAS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co Ltd is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as other products. Its products include cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and body care.

NASDAQ:TKLF

US98741L1017

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest TKLF News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News