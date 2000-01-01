Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - YGYI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - YGYI

  • Market Cap$99.290m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:YGYI
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINUS9875372065

Company Profile

Youngevity International Inc offers nutritional products and commercial coffee. The company operates in two segments, Direct Selling segment and Commercial Coffee segment.

Latest YGYI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .