Yourgene Health (LSE:YGEN)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - YGEN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - YGEN

  • Market Cap£78.620m
  • SymbolLSE:YGEN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BN31ZD89

Company Profile

Premaitha Health PLC is a molecular diagnostics company. The company has developed IONA test that enables clinical laboratories to establish a routine, quality assured non-invasive prenatal screening service in-house.

Latest YGEN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

YGEN Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .