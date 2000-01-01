Youyuan International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2268)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2268
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2268
- Market CapHKD323.190m
- SymbolSEHK:2268
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorPaper And Paper Products
- Currency
- ISINKYG987641068
Company Profile
Youyuan International Holdings Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of wrapping tissue paper. The company operates three production plants in Jinjiang City and Longhai City, Fujian.