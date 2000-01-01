Yowie Group Ltd (ASX:YOW)

APAC company
Company Info - YOW

  • Market CapAUD12.880m
  • SymbolASX:YOW
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorConfectioners
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000YOW8

Company Profile

Yowie Group Ltd is a brand licensing company that owns intellectual property rights and intends to use these rights to outsource the manufacturing and distribution of the Yowie chocolate confectionery product.

