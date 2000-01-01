YPB Group Ltd (ASX:YPB)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - YPB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - YPB

  • Market CapAUD3.670m
  • SymbolASX:YPB
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorSecurity & Protection Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000YPB9

Company Profile

YPB Group Ltd is a brand protection and customer engagement solutions company. It is engaged in sales, marketing and developer of anti-counterfeiting, anti-theft, product authentication and consumer engagement solutions to brands owners.

Latest YPB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .