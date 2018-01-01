YPB Group Ltd (ASX:YPBDB) Share Price

Company Profile

YPB Group Ltd is engaged in sales, marketing, and developer of anti-counterfeiting, anti-theft, product authentication, and consumer engagement solutions to brand owners. The Group is categorised as a bundled complete solution offering which encompasses a range of products and services which are available to customers, including Digital engagement platform, Covert forensic products, Forensic laboratory and Security consulting services and Retail anti-theft and labelling solutions.