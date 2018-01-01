YPB Group Ltd (ASX:YPBDB) Share Price

YPBDB
YPB Group Ltd
APAC company
Industrials
Security & Protection Services
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XASX
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT+10, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
YPB Group Ltd is engaged in sales, marketing, and developer of anti-counterfeiting, anti-theft, product authentication, and consumer engagement solutions to brand owners. The Group is categorised as a bundled complete solution offering which encompasses a range of products and services which are available to customers, including Digital engagement platform, Covert forensic products, Forensic laboratory and Security consulting services and Retail anti-theft and labelling solutions.YPB Group Ltd is a brand protection and customer engagement solutions company. It is engaged in sales, marketing and developer of anti-counterfeiting, anti-theft, product authentication and consumer engagement solutions to brands owners.
ASX:YPBDB
AU000000YPB9
-
Loading Comparison
Latest YPBDB News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News