Company Profile

YPF SA is an Argentina-based integrated oil & gas company. It is engaged in operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain across the domestic upstream, downstream and gas and power segments. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and LPG. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation and distribution of oil and a wide range of petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG and bio-fuels.