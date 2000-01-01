YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - YRCW

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - YRCW

  • Market Cap$94.250m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:YRCW
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorTrucking
  • Currency
  • ISINUS9842496070

Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc offers transportation services. It has a comprehensive less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities.

Latest YRCW news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .