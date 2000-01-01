Company Profile

YTO Express (International) Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the provisions of freight and logistics services and other related services. The company's operating segment includes Air freight; Ocean freight; Logistics; International express and parcel and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Air freight segment. The Air freight segment is related to freight forwarding by air. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Hong Kong.YTO Express (International) Holdings Ltd provides freight and logistics services and other related services in Hong Kong.