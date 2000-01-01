Yu Group (LSE:YU.)
- Market Cap£15.060m
- SymbolLSE:YU.
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINGB00BYQDPD80
Company Profile
Yu Group PLC is an independent supplier of gas and electricity. The company is servicing SME businesses throughout the United Kingdom. In addition to the supply of gas and electricity, the Company offers certain ancillary services.