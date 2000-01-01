Yu Tak International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8048)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8048

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8048

  • Market CapHKD126.600m
  • SymbolSEHK:8048
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG9887Q1042

Company Profile

Yu Tak International Holdings Ltd engages in the design and sale of gold and jewelry products; and developing and implementation of enterprise software. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from China and Taiwan.

Latest 8048 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .